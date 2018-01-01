  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Faralya Residence

Akarca, Turkey
from € 109,000
Residential complex Faralya Residence
About the complex

Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the developing area of Payallar near Alanya, close to all necessary infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free shuttle service is planned for residents of the complex. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. Complex combined the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Akarca, Turkey
from € 109,000
