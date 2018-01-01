Residential complex Prime Loft Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 125,000
About the complex
The Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar residential complex is located above the central part of the city, surrounded by trees and plantations, overlooking the mountain landscapes. Ataturk Street and Menderes Central Boulevard are only 700 m away, to a market area of 900 m. On the same street, municipal kindergarten and elementary school. The road to the sea passes through the straight line and through the center of Mahmutlar. Quiet place near the entire infrastructure. Species: from the windows panorama of the mountains, city, sea from the upper floors. There is no dense window building and old housing stock. Project start: March 2022. Completion: May 2023.Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar consists of one residential 11-storey block of 107 apartments and a fenced area with social zones, a large area of land 3000 m2, a lot of space for landscape design, recreation areas. Alanya Mahmutlar District. Quiet place near the center of the town! Well-maintained beaches and beach clubs are 1,200 meters away.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes