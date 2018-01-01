  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Prime Loft Residence

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 125,000
from € 125,000
About the complex

The Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar residential complex is located above the central part of the city, surrounded by trees and plantations, overlooking the mountain landscapes. Ataturk Street and Menderes Central Boulevard are only 700 m away, to a market area of 900 m. On the same street, municipal kindergarten and elementary school. The road to the sea passes through the straight line and through the center of Mahmutlar. Quiet place near the entire infrastructure. Species: from the windows panorama of the mountains, city, sea from the upper floors. There is no dense window building and old housing stock. Project start: March 2022. Completion: May 2023.Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar consists of one residential 11-storey block of 107 apartments and a fenced area with social zones, a large area of land 3000 m2, a lot of space for landscape design, recreation areas. Alanya Mahmutlar District. Quiet place near the center of the town! Well-maintained beaches and beach clubs are 1,200 meters away.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 290,000
Residential complex Prime Loft Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 125,000
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walking distance from the Alanium shopping center and the Metro, which in turn makes the apartments in this project profitable and liquid. The apartments are offered with different layouts, in a fine finish, with built-in kitchen and plumbing, flooring. The project has apartments with layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Both are quite a quiet area, despite the fact that there are hotels and entertainment infrastructure here. In addition, in this area there are numerous furniture stores, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa hypermarkets and the Alanium shopping and entertainment center, where you can buy everything you need. It has boutiques of world brands, appliances and electronics, books and children's goods, optics, a supermarket, cinema halls, a children's playground and cafeterias.The central boulevard in Oba is closed to traffic, which allows you to safely walk with children without fear of cars and motorcycles. And also, in Oba there is a huge bowling center and an equestrian club.There are a lot of green parks with sports equipment or playgrounds in this area. A well-groomed promenade with flower beds, fountains, ornamental shrubs and trees, sports equipment and playgrounds runs along the sea, along which many residents of Alanya arrange walks in the evenings.
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The residential complex presents 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 194 to 253 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
