Residential complex Exodus Green Hill Residence

About the complex

Exodus Green Hill Residence consists of two residential 13-story blocks and a closed area with social zones. A modern complex with a swimming pool and a complete infrastructure for relaxing without going outside the house. Ideal for families that care is important. We are introducing a spa housing concept so that you can enjoy life and buy real estate in Istanbul class comfort at the best cost. 4.8 km to the coast of the Sea of Marmara, promenade. 655 m from the large territory of the forest of Aydos, where there are recreation areas, recreational parks, unique natural attractions, water bodies. The complex is located in Yakadzhik, in the new area of Kartal. The nearest metro station is 3 km away. Near the complex there are shops, pharmacies, municipal schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other urban infrastructure. The location will provide the opportunity to walk in the forest with family, breathe healing coniferous air in the metropolis, quickly get to the beaches. Species: views of the forest, sea, city open from the windows. Completion: March 2023.