  4. Residential complex Luvi Residense

Residential complex Luvi Residense

Alanya, Turkey
from € 125,000
About the complex

The new Stay Investment project, 4.8 km from Gazipasha International Airport and 1 km from the clean wide beach - Luvi Residense. The residential complex Luvi Residense includes an internal public area as in hotels 5*. This is a comfortable option for a quiet, quiet life in sunny Turkey, as well as an optimal purchase for long-term rental. At the construction stage, you can buy an apartment in Gazipasha Turkey inexpensively, with an obvious prospect of rising costs in the coming years. The residence consists of one building for 60 apartments and a large territory. Even such inexpensive real estate in Turkey gives the right to apply for a residence permit for the whole family. Hurry to make a reserve, part of the apartments 1 + 1 has already been sold and only a few duplexes 2 + 1 have remained on sale. Gazipasha – is the green, most environmentally friendly area where fruits and vegetables are grown for export. Most of the inhabitants live and work here constantly, even outside the season, the town is not empty, like some areas of Alanya. Given this, in Gazipasha, real estate is optimally suitable for permanent residence. End of construction Luvi Residense: December 2022.
New building location
