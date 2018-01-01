Residential complex Exodus Resort Comfort City
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 107,000
About the complex
Exodus Resort Comfort City is a new residence in Mahmutlar - 3000 meters from the sea. The new residence embodies the popular concept of a hotel type, where the infrastructure exceeds all expectations. Enjoy the full nature and climate of Turkey. Choose a conceptually new home. Have fun buying an apartment in a town complex with unique infrastructure. We invest in this project our many years of experience as a developer and real estate agency. Being in this complex, no one will feel that something is missing. Everything will be here for life, raising children, recreation, recreation, leisure, comfortable living. About interest-free installments: for your convenience, we offer the opportunity to pay for an apartment in Mahmutlar in an interest-free installment until the end of construction. Down payment — 30%, the rest — according to your convenient schedule.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
