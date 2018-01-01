  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hayat Heaven Residence

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 92,000
About the complex

We are pleased to present our new construction project of the cozy family residence Hayat Heaven Residence. This is an amazing opportunity to get your own resort real estate in sunny Turkey!When buying an apartment at the construction stage, a 0% installment plan system operates according to a convenient individual payment schedule. To the beach - 1.4 km. A regular transfer will go to the beach. The complex is located in a promising area, Avsallar is considered the green suburb of Alanya. There is all social and tourism infrastructure here, both for recreation by the sea and in nature, and for permanent residence in Turkey. In Avsallar, the best beaches, a unique bay surrounded by forests. From balconies and windows, views of pine groves and modern development, a sea from the upper floors open. Completion: May 2023. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 92,000
