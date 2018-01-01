Residential complex Blue Sunlight
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 113,000
1
About the complex
The new BlueSunlight project is located in the Mahmutlar-Alanya area, on the territory of 2,018 sq.m.. To stand BlueSunlight will be from one 8-story block, which will consist of 56 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and penthouse. Start of construction: September 2022. Project Date: December 2023.Mahmutlar is a unique area on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Alanya, where every second resident or vacationer speaks Russian or knows it. Mahmutlar is considered a suburban area of Alanya, located 9 km from its center on the one hand and 24 km from Gazipasha Airport on the other. Mahmutlar's length is 4 km, and at all this distance along the sea beaches, and along the parallel seas of the streets of Barbaros, Ataturk and the D-400 — shops, salons, supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment. This is a well-worn, comfortable area for relaxing at sea, independent of the center of Alanya. The distance to the sea and the beach is 1.4 km.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes