Residential complex Blue Sunlight

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 113,000
Residential complex Blue Sunlight
About the complex

The new BlueSunlight project is located in the Mahmutlar-Alanya area, on the territory of 2,018 sq.m.. To stand BlueSunlight will be from one 8-story block, which will consist of 56 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1,  2 + 1 and penthouse. Start of construction: September 2022. Project Date: December 2023.Mahmutlar is a unique area on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Alanya, where every second resident or vacationer speaks Russian or knows it. Mahmutlar is considered a suburban area of Alanya, located 9 km from its center on the one hand and 24 km from Gazipasha Airport on the other. Mahmutlar's length is 4 km, and at all this distance along the sea beaches, and along the parallel seas of the streets of Barbaros, Ataturk and the D-400 — shops, salons, supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment. This is a well-worn, comfortable area for relaxing at sea, independent of the center of Alanya. The distance to the sea and the beach is 1.4 km.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Blue Sunlight
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 113,000
