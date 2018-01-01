Residential complex Sapphire Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
Introducing the new large complex SapphireResidence of 6 houses in a fenced area with common areas, a swimming pool. This will be a large-scale project in the resort of Alanya, in that part of the city where a large number of foreign families permanently reside. Both are considered one of the best sleeping areas. Here are the only, so far, Alanium shopping center ( and the new ), Metro hypermarket and Kochtash construction and management hypermarket, a large new hospital and many other institutions necessary for permanent residence in Turkey are being built. Here you will also find gardens, schools, colleges, education for children of any age will be available after applying for a residence permit for the purchase of an apartment. District Both is actively built in the direction of the mountains, and in this part of the region there is mainly modern development of the European type — indoor complexes with pools. A new city hall is also being built in this area.
Karakocali, Turkey
