Residential complex Sapphire Residence

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 143,000
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
About the complex

Introducing the new large complex SapphireResidence of 6 houses in a fenced area with common areas, a swimming pool. This will be a large-scale project in the resort of Alanya, in that part of the city where a large number of foreign families permanently reside. Both are considered one of the best sleeping areas. Here are the only, so far, Alanium shopping center ( and the new ), Metro hypermarket and Kochtash construction and management hypermarket, a large new hospital and many other institutions necessary for permanent residence in Turkey are being built. Here you will also find gardens, schools, colleges, education for children of any age will be available after applying for a residence permit for the purchase of an apartment. District Both is actively built in the direction of the mountains, and in this part of the region there is mainly modern development of the European type — indoor complexes with pools. A new city hall is also being built in this area.
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It has a direct view of the Golden shore of the Golden ​​Marmara Sea, within one of the most prestigious European areas of Istanbul. The project area is one of the most significant areas of real estate development; it is the destination for those looking for an investment with a good return. It is a unique project with its social facilities, besides the various types of apartments to suit all tastes. There is a vital transportation network, land, and sea, linking the compound to all areas of the city of the two continents. Title deeds are ready for delivery, conforming to the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
Developer: TURKREALT

The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely:

  • 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €;
  • Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €;
  • Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €;
  • Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €;
  • 46 hotel rooms.

    Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone.

    The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks.

    In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic.

    Infrastructure

    • Open and interior parking
    • Chargers for electric vehicles
    • Outdoor pool
    • Heated indoor pool
    • Snap bar
    • Walking areas
    • Fitness - center
    • SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room )
    • Playground
    • Water park
    • Tennis court
    • Volleyball and basketball court
    • BBQ area
    • Cinema
    • Skate - park
    • Yoga and Pilates area
    • Karaoke - bar and disco
    • Ice rink
    • Squash room
    • Conference and conference room
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Alanii Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new residential complex, which will be located in the Oba region, one of the most popular areas of Alanya. It offers you a unique opportunity, especially due to its location and unique advantages.

The complex will be located on a land plot of 1850 square meters. Only 25 apartments. Types of apartments three-room apartments 2 + 1 on the upper floors and four-room 3 + 1 duplexes.

Construction began in January 2022, will be completed in March 2023 in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen.

Garden of Eden, which is located just 1000 meters from the center of the Oba district and only 1850 meters from the beach.

The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, open parking, a fitness center, a gazebo, a sauna, a children's playground, a lobby, a generator.

