Residential complex Sapphire Residence

Karakocali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new residential complex, which will be located in the Oba region, one of the most popular areas of Alanya. It offers you a unique opportunity, especially due to its location and unique advantages.

The complex will be located on a land plot of 1850 square meters. Only 25 apartments. Types of apartments three-room apartments 2 + 1 on the upper floors and four-room 3 + 1 duplexes.

Construction began in January 2022, will be completed in March 2023 in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen.

Garden of Eden, which is located just 1000 meters from the center of the Oba district and only 1850 meters from the beach.

The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, open parking, a fitness center, a gazebo, a sauna, a children's playground, a lobby, a generator.