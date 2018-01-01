  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence

Akarca, Turkey
from € 121,000
About the complex

Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş is a new quality of life and relaxation at sea. The complex is being built in the Demirtash region, where there is still no mass tourism and an atmosphere of provincial calm and coziness remains. It is here, due to the availability of free plots of land, that soon there will be a new modern Alanya, a dream city on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project is 1.4 km from the beach. The beaches of the Demirtash district are characterized by a wide shore and cleanest water in the sea, there are no ports and large hotels, which will allow you to enjoy a relaxing holiday without a significant flow of tourists. The project consists of 4 residential blocks for 324 apartments and a large territory of the courtyard with green areas, pools. Start of construction May 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turkey
from € 121,000
Why this property؟ The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands. It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents. It has luxurious apartments, according to the latest hotel standards, making it one of the unique projects in Istanbul. high-profit returns for those wishing to invest or rent housing units in the compound. It is close to a vital transport network linking it to all areas on both sides of the city.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
In one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya Oba, the construction of a new large-scale complex surrounded by gardens began. The project has a special architectural concept and planning of recreation areas in the yard, the maximum of the territory is reserved for pools 3825 M ².

The complex is located close to the city center and basic infrastructure. The Oba area has been developing and building up rapidly in recent years. The complex is located in a closed territory with its own infrastructure. It is an ideal place to live with children and have a comfortable stay by the sea.

The project will consist of 7 blocks, 5 floors in a total of 268 apartments. Plot: 17800 m2

1 + 1 ( 50m2-110m2 ), 2 + 1 ( 85m2-135m2 ), 3 + 1 ( 1 <TA, as well as options for apartments with a jacuzzi.

The distance to the sea will be 2600 m, for the convenience of the inhabitants of this LCD, a transfer to the sea is provided, which will run every 2 hours.

