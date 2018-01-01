  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 127,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential complex Novyy proekt nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Indzhekum - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 177 square meters. Distance to the sea 800 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey

The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.
Residential complex Rezidenciya klassa lyuks v prestizhnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to present a new complex, which will be built in the Oba area, on a plot of 7100 m2 and will consist of 5 blocks of 4 floors, a total of 72 apartments. Distance to the sea – 2.5 km. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya, characterized by a low-rise building. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, a hypermarket « Metro », a shopping center « Alanium », many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields, the new state hospital is also located in Oba, in addition, the city administration is moving to this area in the near future. It follows that this area will be considered investment attractive to buyers of real estate.
For sale apartments are presented:
1 + 1 with an area of 55 m2.
2 + 1, penthouse duplexes with an area of 90 m2.
3 + 1 with a separate kitchen ranging in size from 140 m2.
4 + 1, penthouse duplexes ranging in size from 190 m2 to 245 m2.

