Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 156,500
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 156,500
Residential quarter Oba Oasis Residence in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Oba Oasis residence apartments for sale in Alanya, home away from home, the only place which won't make you feel homesick, at the skirts of powerful Taurus mountains facing the dazzling Alanya beaches only a few hundred meters away ....in Oba Oasis residence, facilities you can wake up with the breeze carrying mountain flower scents and enjoy the gardening carries the signature of art right in front of your balcony...   Oba Oasis residence for sale in Alanya is in an unbeatable location. The complex is just 600 meters from Mediterranean beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum and close to the pharmacy, restaurants, and shops. Oba Oasis close to Metro supermarket, Alanyum shopping mall and Koctas mall. Oba Oasis owns one of the largest outdoor swimming pools and habitat gardens in Alanya, every detail has been thought and organized to give you the most comfortable feeling. Oba Oasis consists of 11 blocks and a total of 176 apartments. There are 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom penthouse apartments in Oba Oasis. Oba Oasis apartments have many facilities such as sauna, water slide, a car parking area, barbeque, and 24/7 security.   Large swimming poolLarge landscaped gardenindoor poolSaunaGymCar parkingTennis courtBBQBasketball court     Oba Oasis residence is located in Oba, Alanya. Oba is the new elite center of Alanya, where a new municipality built, where many quality schools located. You can walk to the biggest hospital is just 5 minutes of walking and it is walking distance to restaurants and shops. The beach is only 800 meters from the Oba Oasis. Metro is 500 meters and Koctas is 100 meters from the complex. If you are searching for properties in Alanya Oba, please contact our sales team now! 
Residential quarter Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Pamfilia residence is well-kept complex located close to Mahmutlar centrum. This is two bedrooms fully furnished apartment in the Mahmutlar present and provides many opportunities to the new owner. It is a very common and popular complex for renting out so the new owner starts earning immediately.  Pamfilia residence boasts with its good management system and quality of people living there. The complex has everything for your comfort and relaxes like a massage room, a big swimming pool, after swimming there are a large area for sunbathing, a fitness center and playgrounds for children. Simply a big social area that you and your children can have good times.  The Complex build eight years ago however it is well kept and the apartment is very good condition.     Very well managementWalking distance to everywhereIdeal for renting out for short-term and long-term
