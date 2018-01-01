Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar

Karakocali, Turkey

Oba Oasis residence apartments for sale in Alanya, home away from home, the only place which won't make you feel homesick, at the skirts of powerful Taurus mountains facing the dazzling Alanya beaches only a few hundred meters away ....in Oba Oasis residence, facilities you can wake up with the breeze carrying mountain flower scents and enjoy the gardening carries the signature of art right in front of your balcony... Oba Oasis residence for sale in Alanya is in an unbeatable location. The complex is just 600 meters from Mediterranean beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum and close to the pharmacy, restaurants, and shops. Oba Oasis close to Metro supermarket, Alanyum shopping mall and Koctas mall. Oba Oasis owns one of the largest outdoor swimming pools and habitat gardens in Alanya, every detail has been thought and organized to give you the most comfortable feeling. Oba Oasis consists of 11 blocks and a total of 176 apartments. There are 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom penthouse apartments in Oba Oasis. Oba Oasis apartments have many facilities such as sauna, water slide, a car parking area, barbeque, and 24/7 security. Large swimming poolLarge landscaped gardenindoor poolSaunaGymCar parkingTennis courtBBQBasketball court Oba Oasis residence is located in Oba, Alanya. Oba is the new elite center of Alanya, where a new municipality built, where many quality schools located. You can walk to the biggest hospital is just 5 minutes of walking and it is walking distance to restaurants and shops. The beach is only 800 meters from the Oba Oasis. Metro is 500 meters and Koctas is 100 meters from the complex. If you are searching for properties in Alanya Oba, please contact our sales team now!