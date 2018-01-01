  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse Alanii - Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 129,000
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 Apartment area from 55 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
New building location
