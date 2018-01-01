Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 55 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The coast of Alanya is one of the favorite tourist resorts in the Mediterranean.  Demirtash is located 20km east of Alanya and only 16 km from the new Gazipasha airport, from the moment of opening of which the active development of the area began. Given all the advantages of the location, it is safe to assume that in a few years the village will become one of the most popular resort areas. This is currently one of the most attractive areas for real estate investment.

Only 2 blocks - 9 floors and 7 floors. Great location - only 1,500 meters from the center of Demirtash. 300m from the nearest store, 2 km from the sea.  We present to your attention the apartments of planning 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 4 + 1. The total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2.

All apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration: steel entrance door, ceramic flooring, PVC double-glazed windows, high-quality plumbing, cabinet furniture will be installed in the kitchens and bathrooms.

The infrastructure on the site includes everything you need for a permanent life, as well as for a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an Olympic-sized outdoor pool, an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. In addition, there will be a well-maintained green garden, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And most pleasant - our concept includes a free shuttle to the beach.

In addition, there will be a restaurant, picnic areas are organized as bonfires. In addition, the management company provides apartment cleaning services. 

And most importantly!!! A solid concept of the complex will allow owners to rent apartments with the help of our management company. 

The complex will be commissioned in August 2024.

 
Residential complex Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Tosmur Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Tea River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area. 
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v perspektivnoy lokacii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
