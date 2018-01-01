Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya

Demirtas, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

The coast of Alanya is one of the favorite tourist resorts in the Mediterranean. Demirtash is located 20km east of Alanya and only 16 km from the new Gazipasha airport, from the moment of opening of which the active development of the area began. Given all the advantages of the location, it is safe to assume that in a few years the village will become one of the most popular resort areas. This is currently one of the most attractive areas for real estate investment.

Only 2 blocks - 9 floors and 7 floors. Great location - only 1,500 meters from the center of Demirtash. 300m from the nearest store, 2 km from the sea. We present to your attention the apartments of planning 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 4 + 1. The total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2.

All apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration: steel entrance door, ceramic flooring, PVC double-glazed windows, high-quality plumbing, cabinet furniture will be installed in the kitchens and bathrooms.

The infrastructure on the site includes everything you need for a permanent life, as well as for a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an Olympic-sized outdoor pool, an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. In addition, there will be a well-maintained green garden, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And most pleasant - our concept includes a free shuttle to the beach.

In addition, there will be a restaurant, picnic areas are organized as bonfires. In addition, the management company provides apartment cleaning services.

And most importantly!!! A solid concept of the complex will allow owners to rent apartments with the help of our management company.

The complex will be commissioned in August 2024.