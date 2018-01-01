  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya

Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 141,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zera Panorama 1
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 74,000
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from € 85,613
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 141,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51.5 to 111 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar district in the elite Elite Life 3 complex. The complex is located 250 meters from the sea and a long well-groomed promenade with gazebos and parks with exercise equipment. A few meters from the main street with all the restaurants, bars and shops, agricultural bazaar twice a week. 12 km from the center of Alanya, 20 km from the local airport Gazipasa. Bus stops are also within walking distance, you can easily get to the center of Alanya. This elite residential complex built as a 5-star hotel, has 11 floors. For your comfort, all year round outdoor and indoor pools, a children's pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath, table tennis, a well-equipped fitness center, a waterslide for your children, and sometimes yourself, a vitamin cafe, a children's park and much more. Bright apartment located on the 7th floor from east to south, the apartment area is 67 m2. When you enter the apartment, the lounge leads you into the living room with an American kitchen with stainless steel appliances. White kitchen cabinets with black marble worktop. The living room has access to the terrace with a large sliding door. The terrace offers a beautiful view of the green area with the shining sun. The apartment is sold with kitchen appliances, kitchen furniture, furniture in the bathroom, double glazed windows. Why buy an apartment in Elite life 3? Infrastructure 5 star hotel;Good management in the complexClose to the sea and the infrastructure of the city;Ideal for long and short term rentals.Complex infrastructure:open poolwater slidechildren's swimming poolwinter heated poola fitness centersaunaturkish bath (hamam)playgroundmini clubvitamin barcafepergolas with BBQ areaofficegeneratorCCTVsecurity 24/7
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Karakocali, Turkey
-Dreaming of a terrace looking directly at the sea? what about this one? The top quality apartment by the beach in Alanya, Oba. Kucuker prime is the latest serial of the most famous construction company in Alanya. prime design, high-quality construction, and location, This is an ideal investment as it is to have quality time off on your holidays and permanent living   For more information about this project please contact with Basic Apartment Alanya real estate
Realting.com
Go