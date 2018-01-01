Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar district in the elite Elite Life 3 complex. The complex is located 250 meters from the sea and a long well-groomed promenade with gazebos and parks with exercise equipment. A few meters from the main street with all the restaurants, bars and shops, agricultural bazaar twice a week. 12 km from the center of Alanya, 20 km from the local airport Gazipasa. Bus stops are also within walking distance, you can easily get to the center of Alanya. This elite residential complex built as a 5-star hotel, has 11 floors. For your comfort, all year round outdoor and indoor pools, a children's pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath, table tennis, a well-equipped fitness center, a waterslide for your children, and sometimes yourself, a vitamin cafe, a children's park and much more. Bright apartment located on the 7th floor from east to south, the apartment area is 67 m2. When you enter the apartment, the lounge leads you into the living room with an American kitchen with stainless steel appliances. White kitchen cabinets with black marble worktop. The living room has access to the terrace with a large sliding door. The terrace offers a beautiful view of the green area with the shining sun. The apartment is sold with kitchen appliances, kitchen furniture, furniture in the bathroom, double glazed windows. Why buy an apartment in Elite life 3? Infrastructure 5 star hotel;Good management in the complexClose to the sea and the infrastructure of the city;Ideal for long and short term rentals.Complex infrastructure:open poolwater slidechildren's swimming poolwinter heated poola fitness centersaunaturkish bath (hamam)playgroundmini clubvitamin barcafepergolas with BBQ areaofficegeneratorCCTVsecurity 24/7