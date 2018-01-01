  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 149,400
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 219 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy dom u morya v Alanii - Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt zhilogo kompleksa po investicionnym cenam v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Sea view apartment in well managed complex
Ciplakli, Turkey
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 149,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%.  Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Airport, 30 km to Alanya-Gazipasa Airport, This Mahmutlar property is just 550 meters to the famous Barboros street and just 700 meters from the beach, and in 100 meters you can find all shops for your Daily needs like süpermarket, grocery shop, restaurants, hotels, restaurants, car rental, boutique, bakery, and cafes. pharmacy, butcher etc…   The project is built by well-known developer in Alanya and consist of three eleven-storey blocks in a total of 228 apartment including luxurious loft apartment and penthouses The residential complex has a well-designed garden, 24-hour security with video surveillance, beautiful landscaped common spaces, fantastic pool for the uses of resident, sun terraces which are perfect for relaxing and bronzed, gym for those who want to have a fit body and more   There are various types of apartments available, including homes with 1, 2,  bedrooms, and 1 or 2 bathrooms, with surfaces from 55 m² to 275 m². Apartments enjoy access to large terraces facing the sea, many of them with incredible panoramic views of the mountains, and social areas of the project. 1+1 Apartments are between 55 to 75 sqm, and the price starts from 42K euros to 65.500 Euros 2+1 penthouses are between 112 to 150 sqm, starts from 122500Euros to 142500 Euros Loft apartments are 124 sqm, the price is from 151K Euros, Swimming poolCinemaAquaparkBilliardIndoor swimming poolTable tennisTennis courtSaunaRelax roomVitamin cafeTurkish bathSalt roomFree WifiSteam roomPlaygroundGym24H Security Payment: 20% when the contract is signed, 18 months free installment payment. 3% discount on cash payment
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands. It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents. It has luxurious apartments, according to the latest hotel standards, making it one of the unique projects in Istanbul. high-profit returns for those wishing to invest or rent housing units in the compound. It is close to a vital transport network linking it to all areas on both sides of the city.
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 111 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Realting.com
Go