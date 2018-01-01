Residential complex Novyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Mahmutlare

Karakocali, Turkey

Tosmur is a developed area within walking distance of a clean sandy beach with developed infrastructure, which will be an ideal location for both young families and older people. And the modern infrastructure of the complex and the planning of apartments, thought out to the smallest detail, will create the most comfortable conditions for future residents. This complex provides all kinds of entertainment for families with children and young people, so at any time of the year you can lead an active and eventful life. An important aspect of comfortable living is associated with the presence of preschool and school education institutions, shops, bars, restaurants, and public transport stops. There are grocery stores near the residential complex, and within walking distance there is a clinic, round-the-clock pharmacies and supermarkets - everything you need for a comfortable life. Not far from the residential complex, the picturesque Dim River flows, where options for family leisure are full of variety. Apartment 1+1 is located on the 3rd floor and has an area of 70m2, the distance to the sea is only 600 meters. The balcony overlooks the courtyard, east facade. Also a big advantage of this complex is that it is located in the center of the open Tosmur area. swimming pool fitness sauna table tennis basketball playground barbecue area with gazebos closed yard elevator concierge Suitable for residence permit.