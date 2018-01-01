Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - Mahmutlar

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 123,000
1
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 175 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v elitnom komplekse - Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Butik-kompleks v rayone Avsallar na finalnoy stadii stroitelstva
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with the new 1 + 1 apartment in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We are glad to offer you a new investment project from a major developer of the city of Alanya in the European region of Oba itself. The complex will consist of 5 low-rise blocks. The housing and communal services began its construction, the completion of which is scheduled for November 2024. The internal infrastructure of the complex is as extensive as that 5 * hotel will envy it. The distance to the sea will be no more than 1400 meters.

For sale are apartments of various layouts:

1 + 1 from 57-60m2

2 + 1 from 94-115m2

3 + 1 from 125m2

4 + 1 from 162-175m2

Each apartment has a smart home system, a warm floor and electric roll curtains.

Hurry to buy your dream apartment on the Mediterranean Sea

