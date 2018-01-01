  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar

Residential complex Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 135,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Okurcalar, Turkey
Residential complex ELEXUS
Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 135,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project is next to two international hotels and close to the exhibition and conference city in Istanbul. It has a strategic location on Basin Express road, one of the most prominent highways in Istanbul. The project provides classy Residence Hotel apartments; under the supervision of specialized managers of luxury lifestyle. The title deed is ready, guaranteed by the Turkish government, and suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship.
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 98,000
48–195 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

OBA VOYAGE DELUXE

This project will be finished ın june 2023

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Turkish bath
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Massage room
-Salt room
-Aqua park
-Fitness salon
-Tennis court
-Cinema room
-Mini golf
-Chess garden
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Games room
-Billiard table
-Table tennis

Distance to the sea 1.5 km

+Shuttle to the sea

Distance to the Alanya center 3 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 98000 euros
Two-bdroom duplex units 129 m² and a price of 244000 euros
Three-bedroom duplex units 157 m² and a price 280000 euros
Four-bedroom duplex units 195 m² and a price 280000 euros

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Architectural designs that represent the harmony of the architectural approach with the landscape of Istanbul. Experience a new feeling inside an enclosed nature reserve. The project is located within a strategic area that overlooks main roads. Ready and suitable for investment and getting Turkish citizenship.
Realting.com
Go