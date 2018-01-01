  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 139,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 209 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
Residential complex Luxury apartments from the developer
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v rayone Okurdzhalar
Okurcalar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 139,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartment from the owner
Mahmutlar, Turkey

An excellent offer in our portfolio is an apartment from the owner in the Mahmutlar area, with a total area of 115 m2. The layout of apartment 2 + 1 includes a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 bathroom and two balconies. The apartment is located on the 10th floor and is oriented to the southwestern side of the world. The apartments are fully equipped with furniture, as in the photographs presented. The 2000 building complex has an outdoor swimming pool, a gazebo for relaxation, a children's playground and a car park on the territory. The distance to the sea is about 1 km. Mahmutlar is the most Russian-speaking area, the population is about 50,000 people, here the farmers market passes twice on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
This complex will be located on an area of ​​4,000 square meters, will consist of 6 four-storey blocks and 198 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 4+1 duplex Area of ​​apartments from 50m² to 194m²   3 large outdoor poolsChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundIndoor heated poolSpaHamamsteam roomSaunamassage areaGymChildren's playroomCinemaA pool tableUnderground parkingSecurity and video surveillance 24/7Complex managerSatellite televisionInternet throughout the complexGenerator Start of construction: December 2021Completion date: December 2023
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different apartments with storerooms.

The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work

areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and recreational areas, barbecue areas, outdoor and indoor lounge areas, concierge service, around-the-clock security, a garage and a parking.

Completion - September, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • High ceilings (2.8 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of a metro station. Schools, universities, hospitals, shopping and entertainment centers are within 5 km.

  • TEM Highway - 2 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 7 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 31 km
Realting.com
Go