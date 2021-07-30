  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 85,000
About the complex

The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 100 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty ryadom s novym finansovym centrom Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v Beylyukdyuzyu Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with rich infrastructure
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea.

The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security.

Completion - October, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 2 minutes
  • Kartal Bridge - 2 minutes
  • Kartal Center - 5 minutes
  • Marina - 5 minutes
  • Kartal Coast - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 15 minutes
Residential complex Premium
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 220,000
76–235 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2023

5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air.

The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper.

The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed.

Complex infrastructure:

● Large outdoor pool 

● Children's pool 

● Indoor heated pool

● Fitness room

● Sauna

● Steam room

● Salt room

● Shock room

● Billiards and table tennis

● Outdoor chess Playground

● Open Fitness Area

● Open and closed playgrounds

● Lounge Room

● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court

● Green Garden on site

● BBQ Place

● Recreation Rope

● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool

● Lobby in the TV area

● Open parking

● Electric generator

● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24

● See complex, gardener

 

Start of construction: 07/30/2021

End of construction: 03/30/2023

 

Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v masshtabnom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 68 to 177 square meters. Distance to the sea 580 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurzhar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhalar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. Supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar are there. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
