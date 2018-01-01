  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare

Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 375,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of aparations is from 55 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zera Panorama 1
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 74,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 375,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Stylish apartments in the Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new investment project is located in the prestigious Oba area and will be built on a land plot of 2650m2. The complex consists of 2 blocks of 22 apartments, a total of 44 apartments of various layouts. For sale are offered such apartment options as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and are equipped with high quality materials. All windows will have a beautiful view of the mountains and the sea. Oba District is the closest area to the center of Alanya. Here are a new hospital, large shopping centers of the city: Kochtash, Metro and Alanium, landscaped parks and a promenade. For buyers, interest-free installment payments are provided until completion of construction.
Start of construction of the project April 2022, commissioning June 2023.
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location near the Istanbul Water Canal project and an under-construction metro station. It overlooks stunning sea views of Kucukcekmece Lake, Gault Lake, and the lush garden. It is within walking distance of the most important transport links and highways in the city of the two continents. Its apartments have spacious balconies and luxurious decorations, with various areas and residential patterns. There are easy installment plans. The contract is ready for delivery and complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry premium-klassa v Obe Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 52 to 321 square meters. Distance to the sea 2700 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Realting.com
Go