Residential complex Novyy premium ZhK na 1 beregovoy linii - rayon Kargydzhak
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Kargicak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 326 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. Transport runs along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul.

A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy.

Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area.

The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters.  Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials.

The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds.

The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing.  This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul.

The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores.

There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores.

  • TEM Road: 4 Km
  • E-5 road: 7 kilometers
  • July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
Residential complex GREENS
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
48–150 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024

LCD Greens

Alanya / Oba

The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration. 

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya 
  • 50 meters from YAŞAM TASARIM OKULLARI School
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

There will be 1 block, 5 floors on the territory. The plot area is 2,050 sq.m., a total of 40 apartments.

TYPE OF APARTMENTS:

  • 34 apartments - 1 + 1 - 48 sq.m. Neto with a balcony. 
  • Duplexes on the last floors:

2 apartments 2 + 1  

4 apartments 4 + 1 – 150 sq.m. with balconies

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool 165 sq.m. with a jacuzzi area
  • children's outdoor pool
  • sauna
  • salt sauna
  • Lobby
  • gym 
  • showers, locker rooms in the common area
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafeteria zone
  • relaxation room, TV area
  • gazebos in the area with a barbecue area
  • viewer of the complex + gardener
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras 
  • open car parking 
  • electric generator
  • fenced closed territory

 

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door 
  • Interior doors 
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Double high quality PVC windows.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: 10/01/2022

Completion date: 08/30/2024

 

Prices from 140,000 euros

Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction

