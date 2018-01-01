Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar

Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey

The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area.

The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise.

Each villa will have two or three floors.

The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living rooms and 3-6 bedrooms.

The project is divided into three phases. Part of the villas have already been completed. The second part will be ready in 2024. The third phase will be ready in 2026.

The project also has a mosque, a school and a marina next to the villas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Details: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riva is a Turkish village by the Black Sea in the inner-city Beykoz district of Istanbul province.