Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 139,000

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 285 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 139,000
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are many schools, shops, as well as a wide promenade of more than 30 km. Sultanahmet area 40 minutes on public transport, 25–35 minutes by car. Taksim/Nishantashi districts — 20–30 minutes by car.

  • Bus stop - 50 m
  • Metro station - 1.5 km
  • Railway station (line across the entire coast) - 1.5 km
  • Highway D100 – 1.5 km
  • Universities and hospital - 1.5 km (20 minutes walk)
  • Coast with parks and marina - 2.3 km (30 minutes walk)
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The investment project is located in the city of Alanya in the Avsallar region, near the most famous Injekum beach. The Avsallar region is one of the most environmentally friendly areas, where there is a cozy complex surrounded by pine trees and wonderful sea views. The project is located on an area of 5 150m2 and will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 100 apartments. There are apartments of 1 + 1 from 49 – 57 m2 and 2 + 1 apartment 78m2. All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set.  The infrastructure of the complex will include an open and indoor pool, a water park, a spa center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation room, a fitness center, a cinema, a cafe - a bar, a tennis court, basketball and volleyball court, children's playground, games room, 7/24 security, security cameras, parking, generator and free internet. Residential Complex – these are good prospects for investment in the Avsallar region. Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental. The territory will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The project will be completed in April 2023.
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area.

The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise.

Each villa will have two or three floors.

The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living rooms and 3-6 bedrooms.

The project is divided into three phases. Part of the villas have already been completed. The second part will be ready in 2024. The third phase will be ready in 2026.

The project also has a mosque, a school and a marina next to the villas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Details: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riva is a Turkish village by the Black Sea in the inner-city Beykoz district of Istanbul province.

  • Close to the Black Sea, 20 minutes walk
  • Third Bridge - 5 km
  • City centre - 30 km
  • Forest - 3 km
