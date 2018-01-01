  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v novom zhilom komplekse - Kargydzhak

Akarca, Turkey
from € 325,000

About the complex

The following layouts are presented to your attention in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 323 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 325,000
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.

Advantages
  • Installment plan for 11 months with 50% initial payment.
  • 15% discount for payment the whole amount at once.
  • Suitable for citizenship.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Belgrad Forest and two main business districts of Istanbul - Maslak and Levent. Due to its location close to TEM (E80) Highway, You can easily get to the central areas, the airport, and Bosphorus bridges.

  • TEM Highway - 450 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
  • Bus stop - 400 meters
  • Metro station - 2.6 km
  • Park - 8 minutes
  • Large shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • University - 8 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 22 minutes
Emerald Paradise designed for people who wants to feel himself in comfort.  Emerald Paradise is located in Avsallar, which is home to the nicest beach of Alanya.Avsallar is located 22 Km from the centre of Alanya and is an area where there are many 5 star hotels, beach clubs and luxury residences. Avsallar is the fastest developing and the area most suited for investments of Alanya and Antalya. Avsallar is situated close to new shopping centres, restaurants and vibrant daily life. It is only a ten minute walk from your apartments to Alanya’s most beautiful beach located 900 metres away. Another advantage of Avsallar is that it is only 50 minutes from the Alanya-Gazipaşa airport. Gazipaşa Airport is developing each year and more and more flights too many different countries are becoming available, it also increases the economic value of the area. Emerald Paradise will consist of 234 apartments. Project consists of 144 one bedroom apartments, 64 two bedrooms (all with en-suite bathrooms) and 26 penthouse apartments. Facilities such as a gym, health and wellness spa centre, restaurant, games room, cinema, tennis court, kids club, swimming pools, barbeque area, and a shop are all available. It has placed the kids play ground, tennis court and barbeque area together, and they were placed 3 metres lower than the grade and thus ensuring the noise does not disturb those sunbathing and resting by the pool. Also this project will have underground parking for residents who has own cars.  For more information about Emerald Paradise you can call or write to our company and we'll try to realize your dream
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 82.24 to 199.63 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
