Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroyki - Kargydzhak

Marmara Region, Turkey

Overview:

a prestigious residential project located in a regenerating district with upcoming on-demand projects. It is close to the city center and traveling to neighboring districts only takes a few minutes. Invest in this project and maximize the quality of your life.

Why Buy This Property:

High rental income and return on investment

Reasonable prices and suitable for Turkish residence permit

Spacious terraces

Located in an area with high capital appreciation

Location:

Located in the Kagithane district, an area that is making huge strides in building modern infrastructure making it a desired destination for investors who want to live in the central location of Istanbul.

Kagithane has a road network advantage with the TEM highway and E-5 highway passing through the district. The municipality of Kagithane also makes living in this district worthwhile with measures they have put in place to ensure security and peace in its neighborhoods.

Prime Features of Apartment and Facilities:

- 24/7 security

- Reception services and 24/7 room service

- Recreation areas

- Kids playroom

- Game center

- Valet parking

-Concierge

- All sports lounge

- Gym

- Cleaning services and house keeping

- Car rental service

- IT support

- Cafes and Restaurants

- Healthcare Services

Pricing and Availability:

1+0 measuring from 55m2 and prices start from 272.000 USD

1+1 measuring from 90m2 and prices start from 494.000 USD

2+1 measuring from 128m2 and prices start from 544.500 USD