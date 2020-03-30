  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroyki - Kargydzhak

Akarca, Turkey
from € 100,000
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry s shikarnym vidom na more v Okurdzhalar
Okurcalar, Turkey
Residential quarter Conveniently Located Apartments in Oba Alanya with luxury amenities
Karakocali, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 136 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter Bargain Priced Alanya Apartments in excellent location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Bargain-priced Alanya apartments situated in Mahmutlar, enviably located in the heart of the city, these apartmentsstand out for their modern and elegant design. Bargain-Priced Apartment Close to the Beach in AlanyaIf you are looking for an apartment in Alanya close to the beach and city center, then you won't be disappointed. This apartment is bargain-priced and there is only one in this complex. If you are lucky you will get the deal. Newly-built apartments will be finished 30.03.2020. this residential complex consists of 12 floor and sharing rich facilities such as an indoor swimming pool for wintertime using only, Fitness center for those who want to be fit also in the summer holiday, swimming pool, sun terraces, steam room, swimming pool, children pool. This cheap apartment is only 500 meters to the beach, 33 km to Alanya-Gazipasa International Airport and 10 km to Alanya center. There are schools, markets, banks, and restaurants within walking distance. This real estate is ideal to invest and earns money and as a holiday home Other apartment Types in the residential complexThere are 2 types of Property available in this  complex 2 bedroom apartments comprise two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of them en suite, two balconies and an open plan kitchen with living room with total 100 sqm 1+1 apartments are open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a living room   The interior of the apartments have 1st class of material finishing and modern features such as double glazed Windows, built-in spotlights, granite worktop in the kitchen, ceramic flooring, video intercom and shower cabin in bathroom
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: W Estates

Overview:

a prestigious residential project located in a regenerating district with upcoming on-demand projects. It is close to the city center and traveling to neighboring districts only takes a few minutes.  Invest in this project and maximize the quality of your life. 

 

Why Buy This Property:

  • High rental income and return on investment
  • Reasonable prices and suitable for Turkish residence permit 
  • Spacious terraces
  • Located in an area with high capital appreciation 

 

Location:

Located in the Kagithane district, an area that is making huge strides in building modern infrastructure making it a desired destination for investors who want to live in the central location of Istanbul. 

Kagithane has a road network advantage with the TEM highway and E-5 highway passing through the district. The municipality of Kagithane also makes living in this district worthwhile with measures they have put in place to ensure security and peace in its neighborhoods.

 

Prime Features of Apartment and Facilities:         

- 24/7 security

- Reception services and 24/7 room service

- Recreation areas

- Kids playroom

- Game center

- Valet parking

-Concierge

- All sports lounge

- Gym

- Cleaning services and house keeping

- Car rental service

- IT support

- Cafes and Restaurants

- Healthcare Services 

 

Pricing and Availability:

1+0 measuring from 55m2 and prices start from 272.000 USD

1+1 measuring from 90m2 and prices start from 494.000 USD 

2+1 measuring from 128m2 and prices start from 544.500 USD

Realting.com
Go