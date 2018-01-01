Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot morya - Kargydzhak

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

We present to you a new residential complex in the center of. Alanya with a total area of 3200 m2. The complex has 2 blocks consisting of 6 floors. The rich infrastructure of the complex: open / indoor pool, Turkish bath ( hamam ), sauna, gym, relaxation room, playground, mini club, winter garden, table tennis.

The apartments are rented in a clean finish with fitted kitchen and wardrobes, interior and entrance doors, plumbing, air conditioning in each room, electric heater in the bathroom.

Cleopatra Beach will be just 600 meters away, shops and restaurants are 100 meters away.