  Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak

Akarca, Turkey
from € 245,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
About the complex

Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. Distance to the sea 200 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
