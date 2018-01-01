Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak

Marmara Region, Turkey

The residential complex is located in the very center of Istanbul near two business districts of Levent and Maslak. The facility consists of 4 buildings with apartments of various layouts.

According to a study by Forbes Turkey, the residential complex has become the highest-income project.

The location of the project next to the historic Halich tram line ( Golden Horn ) - Kemerburgaz plays a key role in the development of the area. A 25-kilometer route runs between Santral İstanbul and Kemerburgaz. Nearby are the TEM and D-100 motorways

The project has a developed infrastructure. Around there are many shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, art centers, as well as transport hubs.

Eight universities are located at once in the on foot or convenient transport accessibility from the facility. It is also convenient to get from the complex or take transport to a dozen shopping centers, and the path to the Belgrade Forest will take only 20 minutes. There are ten private and public clinics in the area, which are simply accessible on foot or by public transport.

For 5 years, the projected increase in property rental prices in the Seyrantepe area will reach 74.6%, and in Istanbul as a whole — 46.7%. The selling price at Seyrantepe will reach 87%, and in Istanbul as a whole — only 70.7%.

The facility has a variety of layouts from 1 + 0 to 4 + 1 with an area of 38 to 226 square meters. In buildings up to 12 floors, 707 residential premises with indoor or open balconies, panoramic or garden terraces are available.

The residential complex has everything you need for a healthy lifestyle: indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and SPA, a sauna and a hammam. 72% the territory is occupied by a garden and a walking area with a landscape design, there is a children's playground, and an artificial river flows nearby. The buildings also have cinemas, a conference room, a library, a karaoke room, a music studio and a children's play club.