Residential complex Novye kvartiry klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya

Kargicak, Turkey

Price on request

215–13 800 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention the grandiose project of the premium residential complex - class Al Firdaus from the construction company Kurt Safir.

A residential complex with unique infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful choice of the land, namely one of the hills of the foot of the Taurus Mountains, absolutely all apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the ancient fortress of Alanya. Kargicak is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea.

Al Firdaus (“highest degree of paradise”) is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and a private, delicate pastime.

The main priority of the complex is a halal concept, a special infrastructure and atmosphere for clients professing Islam. In this project, taking into account the rules of privacy and tradition, all conditions for a high-quality, comfortable vacation and the life of Muslim families are met .

Residence will be an ideal option for a certain circle of clients who, due to religious and ethical considerations, cannot be accommodated in classical residential complexes, but have enough budget to become the owner of premium real estate.

Al Firdaus will become not only a place of rest, but also a kind of cultural center. A multifunctional infrastructure will be located in a separate building: prayer rooms, business event rooms, a restaurant, a cinema, a library, separate recreation areas and SPA.

A complex with bewitching panoramic views is designed in the classical traditions of Islamic architecture. During the construction, environmentally friendly materials and modern technologies of the highest quality will be used.

The residence will be located on a plot of land of 13800 m2, will consist of seven 4-storey blocks and 104 luxury apartments of various layouts.

The apartments will be equipped with air conditioning, a warm floor system and household appliances. The penthouses will have saunas and indoor pools on terraces.

The exclusive infrastructure of the complex will be:

Covered pools with purified anolite water (for prevention from COVID-19 and other viruses)

Covered water parks

Recreation rooms

Saunas

Hamams

Roman steam

Massage rooms and VIP massage rooms with a jacuzzi

Fitness salons

Playgrounds for children, kindergarten

Restaurant

Cinema

Library

Meeting rooms and business meetings

Prayer rooms

Guest Apartments

Gardens with landscape design

Transfer to the city and to the beach

Parking

Generator

Enhanced Security and Video Surveillance System

Characteristics of apartments:

Steel front doors

PVC double glazed windows

Floors - Cafe

Walls - waterproof paint

Kitchen with a full set of furniture, granite countertops and a set of household appliances (spirit, stove, hood, dishwasher, washing machine and refrigerator)

Bathrooms with a full range of plumbing and furniture

Felt Heating

Conditioning system

Basic and additional lighting

Large balconies and terraces

Wireless Internet Access

Satellite TV

Types of apartments: