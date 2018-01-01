  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 120,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex ORHIDEYa
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Samyy zelenyy i ekologichnyy ZhK v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 120,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Type B_54
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Asian side - Kadikoy  

This project is built on an area of 26,000 M2 and in two phases, each phase consisting of 3 blocks of 24 floors. The first phase of the project will be ready for delivery in June 2023, and one to four bedroom units are available.

This project with full social facilities, is located at the center of Istanbul and very near to the metro-bus station.

The list price for one bedroom units starts from 4,175,000 TL.
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with different layouts.

The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking.

Completion - January, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • Tram station - 900 meters
  • City center - 10 km
  • School - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • E-5 highway - 5 km
  • TEM highway - 7 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Apartamenty v centre rayona Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to offer you an upscale project, which consists of one 4-story block and 28 apartments. Excellent apartments located right in the center of Oba-Alania, within walking distance of the beach. Available there are apartments: 1 + 1 from 44m2. up to 67m2. and 3 + 1 from 144m2. up to 198 m2. Residential Project is just 450 meters from the sandy beach, 100 meters from the Carrefour supermarket and within walking distance of all consumer needs, such as shops, restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals and school.
Beginning of the project January 2022, completion July 2023. Payment method: down payment of 40%, the balance of the amount is divided by interest-free installments until the end of construction.

Realting.com
Go