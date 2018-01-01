Residential complex Novyy elitnyy proekt v Alanii - rayon Kargydzhak

Marmara Region, Turkey

The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 security.

Unique Architectural and interior design.

Great investment opportunity.

Suitable for families.

Proximity to the public transport

Proximity to the city center is about 30 minutes.

Proximity to shopping malls, hospitals, schools and universities.

5 km from the Tuyap exhibition .

A safe and comfortable place for foreigners to stay.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the area of Esenyurt , the growing region that attracts investors attention, and recognized by easy access to most of the vital places in the city , and its proximity to the shopping centers, airports, city center, hospitals, universities and schools.