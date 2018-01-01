  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 174,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts (from studio to four bedrooms). The flats have a panoramic view of the city.

The high-rise residence consists of three towers and features concierge service, a fitness center and a spa, swimming pools, a parking for 3,500 cars.

Facilities and equipment in the house

"Smart home" system (control lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation remotely on the phone)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most popular districts in the European side of Istanbul, directly on TEM highway, just five minutes away from the bridge connecting Europe and Asia, in close proximity to many metro stations, bus and tram stops, an airport, a few minutes from Belgrade Forest.

  • bus stop - 75 m
  • stadium - 500 m
  • hospital - 3 km
  • Taksim Square - 10 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
  • historical city center - 15 km
  • Uskudar - 15 km
Residential complex Квартира возле моря в Алании
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

Квартира в Алании от застройщика

Район Тосмур находится в 5 км от центра Алании и Аланийского порта. Это значит, что всего несколько километров пешей прогулки по живописной набережной отделяет вас от активной части города и различных заведений.

Тосмур – район, который выбирают жители евройпеских стран для круглогодичного отдыха. Теплая зима в Алании привлекает европейцев провести пару месяцев у теплого моря. Имея свою квартиру в Алании, вы всегда сможете приехать сами или сдать в аренду.

В районе Тосмур новые проекты появляются пару раз в году, поэтому у вас есть редкий шанс купить квартиру в Тосмуре от застройщика.

Жилой комплекс занимает площадь 6678 кв.м., состоит из 3 жилых зданий, которые расположены на охраняемой территории. Расстояние до моря всего 250 м, а по дороге к морю у вас будут разнообразные магазины, супермаркеты и фермерский рынок. Квартира в рассрочку на 24 месяца с первоначальным взносом от 30%.

На территории комплекса доступна инфраструктура:

  • Открытый бассейн с аквапарком;
  • Детский бассейн;
  • Крытый бассейн с подогревом и джакузи;
  • Тренажерный зал;
  • СПА – комплекс: Турецкий хамам; Сауна; Римская парная; Массажные комнаты;
  • Лобби и лаунж-зона;
  • Бильярдная и настольный теннис;
  • PlayStation room;
  • Кинозал;
  • Библиотека;
  • Детская площадка;
  • Сад с ландшафтным дизайном и фонтанами;
  • Теннисный корт;
  • Открытая и крытая парковка;
  • Кладовые;
  • Спутниковая антенна;
  • Генератор электричества.

Квартира с ремонтом от застройщика. Стены окрашены моющейся краской, установлена входная и межкомнатные двери, встроенная кухонная мебель с гранитной столешницей. В базовой комплектации есть система «умный дом», подогрев полов в санузле. Есть подводка для установки отопления.

Квартира в таком комплексе станет прекрасной инвестицией в будущее или идеальным местом отдыха для вас и ваших близких. Менеджеры компании Alanya Investment помогут вам подобрать лучший вариант, согласуют скидки и индивидуальные условия оплаты. Вам останется только наслаждаться своим  новым домом

 
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70.7 to 204 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
