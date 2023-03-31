  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v elitnom komplekse - Mahmutlar - Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 115,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beyoglu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 81 to 497 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions
Mahmutlar, Turkey

Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya is one of the most striking resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. This area attracts tourists with affordable prices, beautiful weather, sandy beaches, historical places and fine cuisine. The finished project is located in the Mahmutlar area, consisting of 54 planning apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.
A Mediterranean landscape intertwined with nature will be visible from any balcony of this complex. Thanks to the large pool and rich landscape, every resident will feel on vacation without leaving home.
The project is safe, convenient, high-quality, with a modern design and a lot of social entertainment!
Completion date: 2024

Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life!

Apartment 1 + 1 – 50,000 EURO – 65 M2 total area, 50 M2 - living area.

Apartments 2 + 1 – 73.000 EURO – 95 M2 total area, 80 M2 - living area.

TOTAL 150 QUARTER FOR 11 QUARTERS 1 + 1.3 QUARTERS 2 + 1 ON EACH

10 STAGES

DISTANCE TO THE SEA 375 METERS

5% DISCOUNT FOR 100% PAYMENT.

50% FIRST CONTRIBUTION

  GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS

1. HEATING AND NATURAL GAS SYSTEM

2. THERMOSTIC BIMS

3. LIFTA INTELLECTUAL SYSTEM

4. FULL GENERATOR

5. WATER AND HEATLIZING ON THE BABY

6. VIDEO SYSTEM

7. CENTRAL CAMER SYSTEM

  FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR

1. COOKHON SCALES

2. GARDEROB

3. SCAFS IN BATH

4. GRANITE COUNON HUNDRED

5. OKNA PVC

6. IMPORT PAINT ON THE BASIS OF SILICON

7. 1. CLASS SANTECHNICS

8. 1. CLASS SOUL CABIN

9. PARKET 8 MM

  DRUG CHARACTERISTICS

1. OPEN POOL

2. OPEN PARKING

3. CHILD GAME

4. CAMELIA

5. BARBEC

DATE OF THE BEGINNING: 03/31/2023

DATE OF CONTENT: 05/31/2024

