  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar

Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 305,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 83 to 175 square meters. The distance to the sea is 20 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a great area for investment
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Комплекс премиум-класса в самом центре Алании
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 305,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Our company want to offer you a new project which located in Oba. This complex consist of 1 block with 5 floors. Each floor has 8 apartments. Completion date - 15.03.2022 Entirely seaview project offers 1-room, 2-room and 4-room penthouse options. With privileges such as its own underpass to the sea and beach club, the project is very much ahead of others in the area, providing you with the comfort and security to enjoy the Mediterranean. With personal concierge ser- vices included, the project offers a privileged life to its residents with 24-hour front desk, home delivery and assistant services. Front desk, Concierge, Business Room, Library, Fitness Room, Spa Center, Open – Closed Garage, Open – Closed and Kids Pools, Kids’ Playroom, Hobby Room, Cinema and boxes   Our projects promises its investors an ultra-luxurious life in Alanya. We are inviting you to own a residence to both enjoy its sea front location in Alanya, along with its unique sea view and to seize opportunities of living and investing.All residences in our project, which will receive special interior decoration support for each residence owner,will be delivered with AC and furniture. All decoration changes, which are to be carried out following the architecturalproject, are to be offered free of charge to the investors by our company.   1-  100 % CASH : 5% DISCOUNT 2-  30 % CASH , 70% INSTALLMENT UNTİLL MARCH 2022. 3-  50% CASH, 50% END OF THE PROJECT: 2% DISCOUNT 4-  20% CASH, 30% IN 6 MONHTS, 50% END OF THE PROJECT.
Residential quarter Penthouse in Flower Garden Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
The complex Flower garden is located in the center of Oba, Alanya.Flower Garden Alanya boast with high-quality apartments. The complex Flower Garden is Just 10 minutes from the center of the city, the area has long been loved by Europeans and the Russian-speaking with its wide, well-groomed green streets and houses no higher than 5 floors.  In walking distance, there is Metro hypermarket, Koctas construction and household hypermarket, chain grocery stores, Alanyum shopping center, city hospital, schools, and kindergartens. Bus service is well developed, stopping in 2 minutes from the complex. Sandy beach 800 meters from the complex.The complex consists of three five-story blocks, a territory with a well-kept garden. There is a large outdoor pool, playground, parking.For your comfort, the complex has a winter indoor pool, spa center, sauna. Why Buy Flower Garden?High-Quality complex and apartmentsNice neighborhoodNice location    Infrastructure:open poolheated indoor poolsaunaSPA-centerchildren playgroundown parkingsecurity 7/24gardenercaretaker
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands.

The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, sports grounds and a children's playgrounds.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - three meters
  • Rehau windows
  • Hans Grohe sanitary ware
  • Underfloor heating
  • Hidden LED lighting in all rooms
  • Air conditioning in all rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 350 meters from a bus stop, 1.8 km from an underground station, 2.7 km from a shopping mall, 2.9 km from the coast and the marina, 3.5 km from a hospital, close to universities, 13 km from the airport.

The area of Kartal is in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's a quickly developing area, popular among families. The coastal part of Kartal is famous for it's picturesque views of the Princes Islands.

Realting.com
Go