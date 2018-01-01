Residential complex Novyy proekt na 2 beregovoy linii - Mahmutlar

Marmara Region, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

In this project you will find a combination of modern architecture and luxury urban lifestyle. All requirements of urban lifestyle have been professionally worked on where the unique sea of Istanbul will be in your neighborhood.

You will feel content with the details combine luxury and functionality at home, and breathe in peace and happiness.

This project is located in one of the most valuable areas of Beylikduzu in Western parts of Istanbul. Total construction area is build on a 6.450sqm land with 4.500sqm landscape area dedicated to green environment.

There are a total of 7 blocks with 48 independent units ranging from 4+1 and 4.5+2. Each unit has endless sea view from the living room.

Facilities included are:

- Swimming pool

- Kids playground

- Special walking path

- Indoor swmiing pool

- Fitness center

- Sauna

- Steaming room

- Basketball and footbal court

- Each unit in this project will have 2 car parking areas under the project.



LOCATION:

- Metrobus is 5 minutes away

- West Istanbul Marina is 4 minutes away

- TEM Link Road is 3 minutes away

- Torium AVM (Mall) is 10 minutes away

- Acıbadem Hospital is 6 minutes away

- Doğa College is 8 minutes away

- Marmara Park (Mall) is 8 minutes away

- Marina is 4 minutes away

- Airport is 20 minutes away

- Büyükçekmece is 10 minutes away

- Yaşam Vadisi is 2 minutes away

- American Culture College is 5 minutes away