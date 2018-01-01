  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 384,000

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 384,000
-Newly constructed! This modern apartment in Alanya set an ideal location of Mahmutlar boast up with 5-stars social activities. Perfectly located close to centrum, used last fashion materials, walking distance to the beach. Modern apartment for sale in AlanyaThis modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Alanya Mahmutlar district is close to many social amenities like shops, small hospital, public bazaar, bank and restaurants. This apartment in Mahmutlar is just 450 meters to the beach, 100 meters to public bus stop. Apartments with 5-star hotel standards are consist of one blocks and there are many features like the professıoal managed spa center, swımmıng pool, fıtness center, caretaker and 24/7 security service in this complex   General Features of this modern apartment in AlanyaSwiming poolMassage roomSteam roomFitness centerIndoor poolSatellite TVElevatorGenarator    Interior featuresHigh-quality Ceramic floorDouble glazed sliding doorAluminium balcony railingShower cabinetHidden LED lightingHigh gloss kitchen
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 197 to 408 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 126 square meters. Distance to the sea 1800 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
