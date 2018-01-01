Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 50 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 1300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for that in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. The project will give future residents a completely new idea of ​​the possibilities of living space. The modern architecture of the complex and the layout of the apartments have been thought out to the smallest detail in order to create the most comfortable conditions for future residents. The complex provides all kinds of entertainment for families with children and young people, so at any time of the year you can lead an active and eventful life. Also, an important aspect of comfortable living is associated with the presence of preschool and school education institutions. Near the residential complex there are schools, kindergartens, and within walking distance there are clinics, pharmacies and supermarkets - everything you need for a comfortable life. Not far from the residential complex there is a picturesque park where you can admire the landscapes that are so pleasant after a busy day. Options for family leisure are full of variety - and even the most sophisticated residents of Avsallar will like it. Just one kilometer from the residential complex there is a forested area and a city beach on the Klyazma River, where residents can stroll along the picturesque embankment at any convenient time. The natural green landscape, framing the banks of the river, creates a complete feeling of relaxation in pristine nature. Just two kilometers from the residential complex there is a beach where residents can stroll along the picturesque promenade at any convenient time, and the distance to the most famous beach of Alanya, Cleopatra, is 22 km.   30 apartments 1+1 48 m2 3 apartments 2+1 94 m2 2 apartments 3+1 109 m2   Open pool Children's swimming pool Sauna A fitness center Camellia outdoor playground Generator Lobby Wi-Fi in the recreation area Surveillance Camera outdoor parking   Start of construction of the complex: October 2022. Completion of the construction of the complex: September 2023.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 190 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Chai River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 390 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
