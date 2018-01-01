  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v proekte s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 190,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v proekte s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Oba
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 245 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v proekte s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 190,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - v rayone Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Area from 57.3 to 120.2 square meters. Distance to the sea 1100 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü Istanbul, with a distinctive aesthetic and functional design. A healthy life in the heart of green gardens that inspire peace. It is close to malls, and prominent educational, health, and cultural institutions. It has social facilities, and an indoor garage, with 24/7 security services. It is an investment opportunity next to the urban development projects in the city of two continents.
Residential complex Type A_45
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

European Side - Levent

This project is built on a land with an area of 103,000 M2, 85% of which is green space. The project will be ready for delivery in 2025 and units with one to four bedroom are available.

This project is in city center of Istanbul with full social facilities.

The list price for one-bedroom units starts from 6,870,000 lira.

