Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Kargydzhak Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 160,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Kargydzhak Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 148 square meters. Distance to the sea 200 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Akarca, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Alanya, Both
To the beach: 3.000 m
Floors: ground + 4
Start of construction: March 2023
Commissioning: December 2024

🌏 Complex infrastructure: 
* children's pool
* playground
* open air cinema
* recreation areas
* place for yoga
* working space
* library
* billiards
* table tennis
* indoor pool
* Turkish bath
* sauna
* salt room
* steam
* jacuzzi
* recreation area
* gym
* children's playroom
* cafe
* outdoor pool ( 700 m ² ), jacuzzi

👍 Features of the complex:
-shatl to the sea
fenced area
-closed parking ( 252 parking spaces )
-Wi-Fi
-satellite TV
-subset of territory and facades
-electrogenerator

🏡 Apartments:
1 + 1 - 51m2 from 184.000 €

2 + 1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276.000 €

3 + 1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Apartment equipment: 
👉 entrance steel door, video intercom
👉 built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms
👉 built-in wardrobe in the hallway
👉 full package of household appliances ( refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine )
👉 air conditioning in every room
👉 underfloor heating in the bathroom
👉 shower cabs
👉 plumbing
👉 electric water heater

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Installment payment -0%
Initial installment -50%
Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
Planning the purchase of real estate in Turkey? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,059
82–106 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important renewable areas of Istanbul.

-This region is considered to be the region with the most important transportation resources and is close to schools, universities, health centers and hospitals.

🏊🏻♂️ Social services: 🏀
In addition to the meeting room and gym, the project includes services such as gardens, outdoor swimming pools, gym, sauna room, basketball and football fields, and social and recreational facilities that meet the needs of life.
In addition to covered parking
Security cameras and protection around the clock.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Turkler - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 135 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
