Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak

Akarca, Turkey
from € 145,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
About the complex

The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 61.8 to 158.8 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
from € 145,000
