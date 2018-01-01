Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Obe

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 119,500
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 43 to 164 square meters. Distance to the sea 3000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage.

The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medical students, medical tourists.

Completion - January, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Dishwasher
  • Washing machine
  • TV
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near E5 highway and an underground station, hospitals, schools and shopping malls.

  • Metrobus station - 100 meters
  • Istanbul University - 1 km
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is dazzling, astonishing, rare and valuable, and will be the first choice for investors used to win. Its valuable position is marked by low offers at this point, as the brand and the powerful developer intersect all at once together. Its proximity provides opportunities for higher education in the best Turkish universities. In addition, it is located in an economic region that is open to development with promising profits. The project is designed as a unique solution to meet the luxury housing needs, in close proximity to the Historic Peninsula.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 73.5 to 247 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
