Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - v rayone Oba Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey

We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. The project will give future residents a completely new idea of ​​the possibilities of living space. The modern architecture of the complex and the layout of the apartments have been thought out to the smallest detail in order to create the most comfortable conditions for future residents. The complex provides all kinds of entertainment for families with children and young people, so at any time of the year you can lead an active and eventful life. Also, an important aspect of comfortable living is associated with the presence of preschool and school education institutions. Near the residential complex there are schools, kindergartens, and within walking distance there are clinics, pharmacies and supermarkets - everything you need for a comfortable life. Not far from the residential complex there is a picturesque park where you can admire the landscapes that are so pleasant after a busy day. Options for family leisure are full of variety - and even the most sophisticated residents of Avsallar will like it. Just one kilometer from the residential complex there is a forested area and a city beach on the Klyazma River, where residents can stroll along the picturesque embankment at any convenient time. The natural green landscape, framing the banks of the river, creates a complete feeling of relaxation in pristine nature. Just two kilometers from the residential complex there is a beach where residents can stroll along the picturesque promenade at any convenient time, and the distance to the most famous beach of Alanya, Cleopatra, is 22 km. 30 apartments 1+1 48 m2 3 apartments 2+1 94 m2 2 apartments 3+1 109 m2 Open pool Children's swimming pool Sauna A fitness center Camellia outdoor playground Generator Lobby Wi-Fi in the recreation area Surveillance Camera outdoor parking Start of construction of the complex: October 2022. Completion of the construction of the complex: September 2023.