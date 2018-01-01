Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Kargydzhak

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

New residential complex in the Kargicak district of the luxury class. The complex has 11 blocks of 4 multi-apartment and 7 villas with townhouses. The rich infrastructure of the complex: shuttle bass to the sea, outdoor / indoor pool, open / closed parking, central satellite TV, playground, indoor children's play, hammam, sauna, fitness room, cinema, salt room, rest room.

The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing.

The Kargicak area is 14 km from the center of Alanya. The distance from the sea is 2200 meters.