  4. Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba

Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 199,000
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 315 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new project, combining the three main components of highly liquid housing: an excellent location, a rich infrastructure for life and relaxation and an excellent quality of housing, which is rented to customers in a finished clean finish. The complex combines the concept of a residential complex, which is expressed in functional, convenient layouts and the highest standards.
The project is located in one of the busy, resort areas of Alanya – Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and the natural beauties of coniferous forests. The distance to the sea is 800m, to the center of Alanya 20 km. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, network supermarkets and the farm market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools and more.
Residential complex consists of one residential block for 72 apartments of various layouts. For sale are 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1. The completion of the project is scheduled for December 2023.
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region, the center of European Istanbul. Specially designed for quiet family life, luxury residential compound, without commercial offices. The title deed is ready and the project complies to the requirements of obtaining citizenship through investment. Positive investment indicators, an expected minimum increase of 50% in property price in the region within 5 years. Your new luxurious residence close to the financial and business world of the city, get closer!
Residential quarter Properties in excellent location close to Cleopatra Beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
A premium-class property with a rich infrastructure is an excellent offer for investors and those who want to purchase modern real estate at competitive prices. The complex will be distinguished by bright and modern architecture, high-quality building materials, diverse and convenient layouts. Properties in a Privileged Complex within Walking Distance to Cleopatra beach and offer a social lifestyle for buyers Alanya is a Mediterranean resort on the southern coast of Turkey, it is a beautiful green city, decorated with flowers and dense southern vegetation. The center of Alanya is full of shops and souvenir shops. In most of them you can buy various nice little things and souvenirs. City beaches are especially clean, safe and conveniently located. The western part of the coast of Alanya is called "Cleopatra's Beach" in honor of the Egyptian queen, who always chose the best and most luxurious. Behind the central beach is the Alanya water park, which will delight both children and adults. The city is full of attractions that give it a special comfort and beauty. There are fortresses, museums, castles and caves. Apartments 1+1 area (64 m2) Apartments 2+1 area (from 85 m2 to 98 m2) Duplexes 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 (from 127 m2 to 177 m2) Covered parkingoutdoor parkingOutdoor and indoor poolPlaygroundChildren's swimming poolWaterslidesMini clubgreen areaBarbecue areaTable tennisSPA-centerHamamFitness CentreSatellite televisionConciergeVideo surveillance 24/7Generatorintercom      
