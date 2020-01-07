  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Similar complexes
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Yalinayak, Turkey
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Kargydzhak Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
Other complexes
Residential complex Samyy zelenyy i ekologichnyy ZhK v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: FOA INVEST

94 square meters of green territory falls on one apartment of this object. A botanical garden and an artificial lake in their own yard will provide life in harmony with nature in the heart of the Istanbul region of Bachelieuvelier.

At the same time, getting from the district to anywhere in Istanbul will not be difficult. It is conveniently connected to the main transport arteries of the city. You can get to Bakyrkoy in 12 minutes, and to Taksim — in 25 minutes.

The area is saturated with social infrastructure. Three clinics are located at once within a five-minute walk from the residential complex. And in four minutes you can reach the nearest university, which makes the facility especially convenient for students to live. Within a 15-minute walk from the complex, there are four shopping centers at once.

The facility covers an area of 120 thousand square meters. The area of green spaces is 42 thousand square meters. In total, the residential complex has 11 buildings, 796 apartments and 29 commercial facilities.  The most common layout types 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 — more than 300 apartments of each of these types are available for purchase. Also in the residential complex there are 80 apartments 4 + 1 and one apartment 5 + 1 for a large and friendly family.

Each apartment has a balcony. And in each building there is a spacious common terrace, where it is pleasant to relax and admire the opening landscapes on a fine day.

The facility has a large parking lot, which is designed for 1700 cars. Many of them are equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles. The internal social infrastructure is represented by indoor and outdoor pools, its own street with shops, treadmills and a yoga platform, as well as an open-air cinema.
Residential complex Zera Panorama 2
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 175,000
38 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2021
Developer: Zera Homes

New apartments in Mahmutlar for every taste, with excellent location, at very attractive prices. Mahmutlar is increasingly popular with foreign buyers of Turkish real estate, those who intend to live comfortably, but at the same time away from the bustle of the city and frantic traffic. We want to present our new, excellent project in the center of the Mahmutlar district in the elite residential complex Zera Panorama 2, located in a beautiful picturesque place, just 450 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. High quality construction and decoration, chic modern infrastructure of the complex, affordable all city amenities for a comfortable life and relaxation, a large number of shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, green parks, fountains and playgrounds.

A high-quality post office, banks, school, hospital are located, twice a week a large bazaar arrives, with very low prices, but the highest quality of farm products. There is also a center of Russian culture, where you and your children will find interests. And the chic embankment of Mahmutlar, deservedly enjoys love and popularity among all residents and guests of the resort.

Now you have a unique opportunity to purchase your dream apartment in Turkey, by installments of 12 months, paying the down payment - only 30% of the cost of the apartment, and make the remaining contributions within 12 months. The start date of the complex is 07/01/2020, and the end date is 08/01/2021.

Zera Panorama 2 chic project will consist of one 5-story building and occupy an area of 650 square meters.m. The house will have a total of 21 apartments of various sizes and layouts for every taste. Apartments with various layouts are offered, ranging from 37.5 square meters. meters to 161 square meters.meters.

Cozy apartments 1 + 1: from 37.5 square meters.m to 63 sq.m.

Spacious apartments 2 + 1: from 87 sq.m to 126 sq.m.

Chic duplexes 2 + 1: from 87 square meters.m to 111 sq.m.

Duplexes 3 + 1: from 117 sq.m to 161 sq.m.

All apartments have an open-plan kitchen combined with a living room, one and three bedrooms, depending on the meter, a bathroom or several, balconies and terraces. And they will be equipped with all the necessary equipment, the highest quality. In the kitchen area, high-quality headsets will be installed, with a surface made of natural stone, all the most modern plumbing is installed, shower cabs and mirrors in bathrooms, as well as a water heater. Original suspended ceilings and spot lamps will be mounted in all apartments of the complex. The floors in all apartments will be made of natural materials, granite and ceramic tiles, as well as laminate. Panoramic PVC windows with double glazing, steel entrance doors, stylish interior rooms, t.e the price includes full clean decoration and the described equipment of the apartment. Of all the apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, beautiful views of the mountains, the sea and the surrounding area open.

The future owners will only have to choose textiles, furniture and household items. And managers for the post-sale service of our company can help you with this. And also, help order a transfer from the airport and to the airport, insure your apartment and you, take out your health insurance. https://www.zerahomes.com/en/uslugi

Separately, it is worth describing the infrastructure of the complex. Everything is created here for your comfort, safety and pleasure. On the green well-groomed area there is a large swimming pool with umbrellas and sun loungers, a children's pool, a barbecue area and relaxation. The complex will have a fitness room in the building, as well as a sauna.

Hurry to purchase these apartments in Turkey, at the lowest prices, at the construction stage, and our company will be happy to help you with this. You will be satisfied with the choice.

If you have additional questions, we are at your service at any time!

We will help you buy an apartment in Alanya!
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v Beylyukdyuzyu Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: FOA INVEST

Everything you need for a comfortable stay in one residential complex. This project is being implemented in the Baylikzyuzu region of the European part of Istanbul and fully meets this requirement. With two residential buildings and one block for home offices, it allows you to live and work in one place.

The residential complex has its own street shops, restaurants, a swimming pool, a fitness room, its own cinema, a children's playroom. A green area adjoins the houses, in which it is easy to find a place to relax.

The area is saturated with social infrastructure. The nearest hospital from the residential complex is only 20 meters away, two hundred meters away is a large shopping center, and there are two universities in the area. It is easy for residents to go for a walk to the Yakuplu city forest, because it is only 400 meters away. West Marina is a five-minute walk from the residential complex, so it is especially convenient for lovers of sailing.

Transport accessibility is another important advantage of the residential complex. Very close to the TEM motorway, which provides convenient communication with any area of Istanbul. Without a car, getting to the right place is just as easy. Within walking distance there is a metro station and a metro bus stop. Istanbul Airport is a 30-minute drive away. 3.5 kilometers from the residential complex is the Tuyap International Exhibition Center — an important point of business activity on the Istanbul map.

Schedules 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 are available at the facility. There are options for every taste: with private terraces and a jacuzzi on the upper floors, as well as with its lower garden. Many apartments offer excellent sea views.

