  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya

Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 179,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 82.5 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v gorode Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 179,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 180 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ For its central location in the vital Esenyurt district within the European Istanbul. Its proximity to prominent transport lines, metro, main roads, and highways. Its exquisite architecture combines the charm of the past with the modernity of the present in an energetic atmosphere. High-end designs of residential apartments with spaces and divisions for all needs. It is possible to pay in cash or installments of up to 36 months to suit your budget.
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 security.

Advantages
  • Unique Architectural and interior design.
  • Great investment opportunity.
  • Suitable for families.
  • Proximity to the public transport
  • Proximity to the city center is about 30 minutes.
  • Proximity to shopping malls, hospitals, schools and universities.
  • 5 km from the Tuyap exhibition .
  • A safe and comfortable place for foreigners to stay.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the area of Esenyurt , the growing region that attracts investors attention, and recognized by easy access to most of the vital places in the city , and its proximity to the shopping centers, airports, city center, hospitals, universities and schools.

  • 1 minute to the new Metro Station
  • 1 minute to a largest shopping center
  • 3 minutes to nearest hospital
  • 5 minutes to the E5 Highway
  • 5 minutes to the TEM Highway
  • 20 minutes to Ataturk International Airport
  • 30 minutes to Istanbul's third airport.
Realting.com
Go