Residential complex Novye vidovye apartamenty - Kargydzhak Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 129,000
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 170 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Other complexes
Residential complex Art Nouveau complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The modern project is located 25 km from the center of Alanya, 100 km from Antalya Airport, 900 meters to the sea in the beautiful area of Avsallar. Within walking distance is a public transport stop, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, a street market on Wednesdays. The Avsallar region is famous for its nature, beautiful beaches and the warm sea. There are all amenities for a comfortable life.  
The residential project consists of one seven-story block, with a total of 28 apartments. Types of apartments 2 + 1 - 61 m ², 4 + 1 duplex - 122 m ².
Infrastructure - outdoor pool, outdoor parking, fitness, sauna, children's playground, generator. A big plus is that for residents of this complex a transfer to the sea is provided.
Start and end dates of construction 12.2022 - 03.2024.
Residential complex Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Tosmur Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Tea River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area. 
Residential quarter A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Avsallar, Turkey
The residential complex, covering an area of 3.000 m2, boasts a unique developed infrastructure, landscape, as well as its location, which distinguish it from other complexes.The layouts of flats and suites in the residential complex are distinguished by well-thought-out zoning and functionality: spacious premises of the active zone (living room with dining room); functional, modern kitchen; corridors of minimum area; a sufficient number of built-in wardrobes; bathrooms with thoughtful arrangement of plumbing. Place for a washing machine; large balcony as additional living space.On the first floors of the houses of the residential complex there will be social facilities that will be available to all residents and guests of this complex, and in their free time, children will be able to play on safe playgrounds in the courtyard of the residential complex. The complex will be located on a large closed area of 3000 m2, will consist of one residential block with a total of 72 apartments of different layouts from linear one-room apartments to spacious duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The residential complex has all communications: electricity, generator, central water supply, internet, as well as well-developed infrastructure: gym, swimming pool, sauna, hammam, Roman steam room and much more.   Outdoor swimming pool with slides Children's swimming pool Indoor heated pool Gym Turkish hamam Sauna Roman steam room Massage room Lobby and lounge area B-B-Q Playground Children's playroom Landscaped garden Outdoor parking 2 lifts Satellite antenna Electricity generator 24/7 video surveillance Caretaker   In the residential complex there is an interest-free installment plan until the end of construction with an initial payment of 30% of the total value of the property. Transfer of documents RightsThe property is already under construction.   Start of construction: June 2022 Completion date: December 2023
