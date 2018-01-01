  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Gazipashe po privlekatelnym cenam

Alanya, Turkey
from € 87,500
1
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 130 m2.Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residence Apartment in the Business center of Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential quarter Excellent apartments in the heart of the prestigious area of ​​Alanya, Kestel.
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a parking near metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58.5 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3400 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Besiktas district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 140 to 556 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with large terraces and view of the Marmara Sea and the lake.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, a gym, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, close to the beautiful marina and a large park.

  • Metrobus - 3 km
  • Beach - 5 km
  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 35 km
  • Shopping center - 2 km
  • University - 3 km
  • Hospital - 3 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
  • Airport - 40 km
