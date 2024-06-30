  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak

Akarca, Turkey
from € 166,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Attractive apartments in the center of Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v delovom rayone Kagythane
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
from € 166,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court.

Completion:

1st stage: 30/06/2024

2nd stage: 30/12/2024

3rd stage: 30/12/2025.

Advantages

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Highway - 2 minutes
  • M5 metro line - 7 minutes
  • 15 July bridge - 15 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 15 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Finance Center - 12 minutes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 88 to 470 square meters. Distance to the sea 2200 meters. New apartments in Kargicak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Residential complex VELUX Yalikavak
Derekoey, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline in a picturesque bay and covers an area of 65000m2. The following types of real estate 42 Residences 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, 33 Villas 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 and 10 Manor 6 + 1 are provided in your choice , all overlooking the azure Aegean Sea.

Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline and has its own sandy beach and pier, 250m2 long.  Sewing places for private yachts will also be provided. Sea taxi services provided. The concept of the residential complex Velux Yalıkavak involves 2 famous restaurants, Lounge Bar, Snek beach bar, Open Olympic pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Kids Club, playground,places for charging electric vehicles. Also on the territory of the complex there is a boutique hotel for your guests. Concierge services, cleaning, technical support, baggy service around the perimeter of the entire residential complex. 24 hour security. Living at Velux Yalıkavak you get the comfort of a 5 * luxury hotel.

The complex will be fully operational by the end of 2023.

2 + 1 Residence                                                                          from 104m2 to 151m2                 

3 + 1 Residences with private pool from 148 m2 to 206 m2

4 + 1 Villas with private pool from 305m2 to      400 m2

5 + 1 Villas with private pool from 378m2 to      640 m2

6 + 1 Manor with private pool from 583 m2 to 685 m2

For comfortable year-round living in the complex in all residential facilities, « Smart House » systems are installed, floor heating, automatic conditioning with a gild climate control, high-quality kitchen built-in furniture, all household appliances of the Gaggenau brand, granite and parquet flooring of the highest quality, terraces and balconies with a teak flooring, rich landscape design throughout the complex.

The company, the developer SF Yıldız İnşaat, has been operating since 2010. During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences.

Realting.com
Go