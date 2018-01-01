  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 200,200
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 257 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 200,200
Residential complex Residential complex with a unique design
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

A new residential complex with a unique design, which serves as an example of modern architecture, will be located in the Kargicak region of. Alanya. The complex is located near the second largest golf course in Turkey, and is also located 1600 meters from the sea. The start of construction is scheduled for November 2022. Planners are offered to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1.

The apartments will be equipped with a smart home system and a warm floor, floor tiles from the porcelain can be replaced with a laminate at the request of the owner. The view from the windows of the apartments can be on the mountains, pool or sea. The infrastructure of the complex includes: tennis court, football field, outdoor parking, indoor pool, gym, sauna, Roman steam room.

And also, you will have the opportunity not only to make your apartment at the best price at the development stage, but also to get the opportunity to install before the end of the project.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands. It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents. It has luxurious apartments, according to the latest hotel standards, making it one of the unique projects in Istanbul. high-profit returns for those wishing to invest or rent housing units in the compound. It is close to a vital transport network linking it to all areas on both sides of the city.
