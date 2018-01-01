Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii blizko k moryu - rayon Kargydzhak

Gazipasa, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

The comfortable Residential Complex is located in the picturesque area of Gazipasha in. Alanya. The project is located just 1 km from the sea and 3 km from Gazipasha Airport. Markets, bazaars and restaurants are within walking distance of this project.

The residential complex consists of one 6-story block, the total number of apartments is 58. The project presents apartments: 1 + 1 ( 46m2. ) and duplexes 2 + 1 ( 97-113m2. ).

The complex offers a comfortable hotel with amenities such as fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, entertainment room, squash room, salt room, steam room, relaxation areas, cafe-bar and mini-club. The residential complex will be commissioned in December 2023.